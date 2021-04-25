UAE records 1,813 COVID-19 cases, two related deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

These latest figures bring the UAE’s total number of recorded cases to 510,738.

A total of 1,571 people have now died from COVID-19-related causes in the UAE since the pandemic began.

The cases were detected after 205,321 tests were carried out nationwide.

Flights between India and the UAE were banned on Friday as case numbers in the subcontinent skyrocket.

The UAE also passed the ten million dose mark in its mass drive to inoculate against the COVID-19 virus, MoHAP announced on Thursday.

