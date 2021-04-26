.
.
.
.
Language

EU will let COVID-19 vaccinated Americans visit this summer

Vials labelled COVID-19 Coronavirus-Vaccine and medical syringe are placed on the European Union map in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus-Vaccine" and medical syringe are placed on the European Union map in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2020. (Reuters)

EU will let COVID-19 vaccinated Americans visit this summer

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A top European Union official said Sunday that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to travel to Europe by summer, easing existing travel restrictions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times that the union's 27 members would accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved" by the European Medicines Agency. The agency has approved the three vaccines used in the United States.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

"The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," von der Leyen said. "This will enable free movement and travel to the European Union."

She did not say when travel could resume. The EU largely shut down nonessential travel more than a year ago.

European Union countries agreed this month to launch COVID-19 travel passes that would permit people who have been vaccinated against the disease, recovered from an infection or have tested negative to travel more easily.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US will boost ‘Do Not Travel’ COVID-19 advisory to 80pct of countries worldwide

WHO says it is against ‘vaccine passports’ for international travel

White House says US set to hit 200 million vaccine doses target ‘this week’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Top Content
US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot
Before lifting Iran sanctions Biden, Blinken, Schumer should remember Nelson Mandela Before lifting Iran sanctions Biden, Blinken, Schumer should remember Nelson Mandela
Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman
US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India
Saudi Arabia records 1,055 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia records 1,055 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More