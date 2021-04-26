.
.
.
.
Language

France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots

A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and syringes sit prepared at a pop up vaccine clinic at the Jewish Community Center on April 16, 2021 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. (AFP)
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and syringes sit prepared at a pop up vaccine clinic at the Jewish Community Center on April 16, 2021 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. (AFP)
Coronavirus

France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

Sanofi will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the US drugmaker’s shots, the French company said on Monday.

Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine at its Ridgefield facility in New Jersey. Financial details of the arrangement were not disclosed.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The deal marks Sanofi’s third such agreement this year. In January, Sanofi pledged to help supply over 125 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech from this summer.

A month later, it said it would fill and finish vials of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine at a rate of approximately 12 million doses per month.

Sanofi said it was still working on developing two COVID-19 vaccines, one in partnership with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline for which it has started new clinical trials after disappointing early-stage results last year, and another with US company Translate Bio.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry  Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry 
Top Content
US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot
Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman
Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role
US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More