Moderna COVID vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing: Spokesman

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.

“Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG (technical advisory group) meeting today,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the US drugmaker’s vaccine was expected in one to four days, he said.

So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product’s safety and efficacy.

