Moderna COVID vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing: Spokesman

A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and syringes sit prepared at a pop up vaccine clinic at the Jewish Community Center on April 16, 2021 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG (technical advisory group) meeting today,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the US drugmaker’s vaccine was expected in one to four days, he said.

So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product’s safety and efficacy.

