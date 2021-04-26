Saudi Arabia records 958 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 958 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, 1,047 people also recovered from the virus.

There have now been 6,913 deaths due to coronavirus complications in the Kingdom since the pandemic began.

A total of 413,174 people have been infected, and 396,604 have recovered.

As it continues with efforts to contain the virus at home, Saudi Arabia sent 80 metric tons of oxygen to India on Sunday as the South Asian country grapples with the world’s worst surge of COVID-19 and diminishing medical supplies and beds.

The Kingdom has administered more than eight million vaccine doses, it was announced on Saturday.

