Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases 

Coronavirus

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia sent 80 metric tons of oxygen to India amid a surging number of coronavirus cases and supply shortages in hospitals across the nation, the Indian embassy in Riyadh said on Sunday.

“The Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani Group and M/s Linde in shipping much-needed 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India,” the embassy tweeted.

“Our heartfelt thanks to Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all their help, support and cooperation.”

India’s coronavirus infections hit an all-time high for the fifth day in a row on Monday with 352,991 new cases having been reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitals nationwide were forced to turn patients away after running out of medical oxygen supplies and beds.

Saudi Arabia sent the supplies of oxygen in cooperation with the Indian company Adani Group and British company Linde.

“The first shipment of 4 ISO cryogenic tanks with 80 tons of liquid oxygen is now on its way from Dammam (port in Saudi Arabia) to Mundra (port in western state of Gujarat),” Adani Group Chairman Guatam Adani wrote on Twitter.

“Our relationship with Saudi Arabia is very strong. We are strategic partners and we do care for each other’s concerns,” Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed told Arab News.

Dozens of countries – including the United States, Germany, and Britain – have pledged to send medical supplies and deploy healthcare workers to help India deal with its second wave of the virus.

“As India is going through a very tough time and there is an oxygen shortage, we reached out to friendly countries like Saudi Arabia to see the possibility of importing oxygen,” Arab News cited the ambassador as saying.

