.
.
.
.
Language

Scaled-back Jewish pilgrimage in Tunisia amid COVID-19

A Tunisian Jewish pilgrim lights a candle on the first day of the annual pilgrimage to the Ghriba Synagogue, the oldest Jewish monument built in Africa, on April 26, 2021 in the Mediterranean Tunisian resort island of Djerba. (Fathi Nasri/AFP)
A Tunisian Jewish pilgrim lights a candle on the first day of the annual pilgrimage to the Ghriba Synagogue, the oldest Jewish monument built in Africa, on April 26, 2021 in the Mediterranean Tunisian resort island of Djerba. (Fathi Nasri/AFP)
Coronavirus

Scaled-back Jewish pilgrimage in Tunisia amid COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The annual Jewish pilgrimage to the ancient Ghriba synagogue on Tunisia’s Djerba island started Monday without the usual thousands of pilgrims, due to restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The pilgrimage to Ghriba – the oldest synagogue in Africa – takes place from April 25 to May 2 for the island’s Jewish community and the few faithful able to make the trip from abroad.

Last year it was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year it is taking place – albeit with pilgrims praying individually and wearing face masks.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Former tourism minister Rene Trabelsi, himself Jewish, was in Djerba with about 20 French tourists.

He said that despite restrictions pilgrims could still offer their prayers.

“This year, we pray for the whole world,” Trabelsi said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Beginning 33 days after the start of the Jewish festival of Passover, the pilgrimage usually attracts huge numbers of Jewish worshippers from across the world.

“We are very happy to be able to say our prayers,” said Elizabeth, an elderly lady from Paris, who gave only her first name.

“There are no festivities this year but it does not matter, we come for prayer. Last year it was impossible.”

Tunisia, with a population of some 12 million people, has recorded over 300,000 cases of COVID-19, including 10,304 deaths.

Tunisian Jews now numbers around 1,500, compared with an estimated 100,000 living in the North African country when it gained independence in 1956.

Read more:

Tunisia runs out of intensive care beds as COVID-19 variant spreads rapidly

Tunisia has asked for IMF finance program, letter seen by Reuters shows

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry  Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry 
Top Content
Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases  Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases 
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Chad junta refuses to negotiate with rebels, asks Niger to capture rebel leader Chad junta refuses to negotiate with rebels, asks Niger to capture rebel leader
Foiled drug shipment to Saudi Arabia was packed in Syria, not Lebanon: Sources Foiled drug shipment to Saudi Arabia was packed in Syria, not Lebanon: Sources
Lebanon urges Saudi Arabia to lift ban on fruit, vegetable imports Lebanon urges Saudi Arabia to lift ban on fruit, vegetable imports
Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive' Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More