UAE FM: We affirm our full support for India amid COVID-19 cases resurgence

UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday reiterated his country’s full support for India, adding that it stands in solidarity with it amid the challenging circumstances triggered by the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

In a phone call with the Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reportedly said “the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with India in these challenging circumstances and support the Indian government in all measures it takes to contain the repercussions of the pandemic.”

The UAE foreign minister also said his country was keen to “dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India to weather these tough times.”

According to WAM, Sheikh Abdullah stressed that global synergy and concerted action are fundamental to overcoming the fallout of the pandemic that which he said is taking its toll on the entire world.

ADNOC

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) HQ lit up on Sunday evening with the colors of the Indian flag in solidarity with India as it responds to a second COVID-19 wave, WAM reported.

ADNOC displayed the message “Stay strong, India” on the facade of its headquarters in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

“ADNOC remains committed to meeting India’s growing energy demand and is proud to be a key supplier to India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves, the first international partner to do so. Indian companies represent some of Abu Dhabi’s key concession and exploration partners and they have steadily increased their participation in the UAE’s energy sector,” according to a statement on WAM.

PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'

India’s COVID-19 crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid

Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases

