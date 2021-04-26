UAE records 1,759 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,759 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A total of 512,497 positive cases have now been detected in the UAE, and 1,573 people have died from causes related to the virus.

The new cases were detected after the ministry conducted 160,390 tests.

Vaccine doses administered in the UAE have passed the ten million mark, the MoHAP announced on Thursday.

Four COVID-19 vaccines are currently being offered to UAE residents, produced by: Sinopharm, Pfizer/BioNTech, and AstraZeneca, as well as the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Sinopharm’s is the most widely used in the country, and it is being produced in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Ras al-Khaimah.

