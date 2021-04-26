.
.
.
.
Language

UAE records 1,759 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Jebel Jais mountain in Ras al-Khaimah. (File photo: Reuters)
Jebel Jais mountain in Ras al-Khaimah. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE records 1,759 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,759 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of 512,497 positive cases have now been detected in the UAE, and 1,573 people have died from causes related to the virus.

The new cases were detected after the ministry conducted 160,390 tests.

Vaccine doses administered in the UAE have passed the ten million mark, the MoHAP announced on Thursday.

Four COVID-19 vaccines are currently being offered to UAE residents, produced by: Sinopharm, Pfizer/BioNTech, and AstraZeneca, as well as the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Sinopharm’s is the most widely used in the country, and it is being produced in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Ras al-Khaimah.

Read more:

UAE records 1,813 COVID-19 cases, two related deaths in 24 hours

No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study

UAE surpasses 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry  Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry 
Top Content
US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot
Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman
Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role
US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More