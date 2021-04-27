Americans who received COVID-19 vaccine don’t need a mask outdoors: CDC guidelines

The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued new guidelines Tuesday for fully vaccinated Americans but urged the continued use of face masks indoors and at crowded outdoor events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With an increasing number of US residents getting their coronavirus vaccine jabs, the CDC released updated guidelines, which suggested that people who have been fully vaccinated, and even some who haven’t received the jab, can go outdoors without a face mask in most situations.

Outdoor activities such as running, walking or biking can be done without a face mask, and small outdoor gatherings can be attended without a face mask as well if there are fully vaccinated people.

However, there are still situations where the CDC is recommending the use of a face mask. This includes indoor buildings like shopping malls or movie theaters. Crowded outdoor events, which could include sporting events or concerts, are also places where Americans should continue wearing a mask, the CDC said.

Shortly after the updated guidelines were published, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky voiced her hope that more Americans might be “encouraged” to get fully vaccinated. She also highlighted the continued need to wear a mask at crowded outdoor events until most Americans received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite having one of the world’s highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic, which originated in China, the US has become one of the quicker countries to recover economically and socially.

Hospitalizations and deaths continue to appear, but at a much lower rate than before the vaccinations began under former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has made it a priority to expand the inoculation of Americans and recently announced plans to start distributing vaccines to other countries in need.

