Australia bans flights from India until May 15 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Passengers walk with their luggage towards departure gates at Sydney International Airport in Australia, October 25, 2017. (Reuters)
AFP, Sydney

Australia on Tuesday announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights from India, as the South Asian nation grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suspension would remain in place until at least May 15 due to “clearly present” risks of travel from India, leaving thousands of Australians -- including high-profile cricketers -- stranded.

