Biden says talks ongoing about US shipments of COVID-19 vaccine abroad

The US still expects to send COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries amid ongoing discussions over how soon doses could be shipped out even as it sends therapeutics and other equipment to India amid a surge in cases there, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

“I think we’ll be in a position to be able to share, share vaccines as well as know how with other countries who are in real need. That’s the hope and expectation,” he told reporters after remarks on coronavirus at the White House.

