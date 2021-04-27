.
France will send ICU, medical aid to India to help with hospital supply shortages

Patients and their bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Dec.6, 2020. Over 200 people have been hospitalized due to an unidentified illness in this ancient city famous for its hand woven products. (AP Photo)
Coronavirus

The Associated Press, Paris 

France is sending breathing machines, ICU gear and long-term oxygen equipment aimed at helping hospitals around India treat thousands of virus patients.

The first aid shipment is expected to leave France later this week, bringing eight oxygen generators. Each generator can equip a hospital of 250 beds for several years, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

France will also send breathing machines, pumps and containers of liquid medical oxygen aimed at helping up to 10,000 patients per day, according to the French Foreign Ministry. That first oxygen shipment is expected to arrive from Europe to India next week.

The value of the aid was not released.

The French government said the effort aims to provide long-term help to Indian hospitals both for the crisis they are facing now and beyond the pandemic.

France is still fighting a persistent virus surge at home.

