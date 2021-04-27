.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia records 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

A Saudi woman measures her temperature as she enters the Al-Othaim market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 22, 2021. Picture taken February 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 1,045 new coronavirus cases, 983 recoveries and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

The majority of the cases were recorded in Riyadh and Makkah, 419 and 221 respectively.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

There are currently 9,710 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 1,277 of which are critical.

Tuesday’s numbers caused the Kingdom’s death toll to mount to 6,922 and total recoveries to 397,587.

The total number of recorded COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak now sits at 414,219.

