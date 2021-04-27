Saudi Arabia records 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 1,045 new coronavirus cases, 983 recoveries and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

The majority of the cases were recorded in Riyadh and Makkah, 419 and 221 respectively.

There are currently 9,710 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 1,277 of which are critical.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1045) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (983) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (397,587) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/Iv6wbQanml — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 27, 2021

Tuesday’s numbers caused the Kingdom’s death toll to mount to 6,922 and total recoveries to 397,587.

The total number of recorded COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak now sits at 414,219.

