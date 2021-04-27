.
UAE records 2,094 COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

A boat sails in front of the Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) ferris wheel located on the Bluewaters island in the Gulf city of Dubai, on May 28, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 2,094 new COVID-19 cases and five virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The country has now seen 1,578 deaths and a total of 514,591 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 1,900 people have also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 495,569.

The UAE has administered more than ten million vaccine doses, the MoHAP announced on Thursday.

Four COVID-19 vaccines are currently being offered to UAE residents, produced by: Sinopharm, Pfizer/BioNTech, and AstraZeneca, as well as the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Sinopharm’s is the most widely used in the country, and it is being produced in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Ras al-Khaimah.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
