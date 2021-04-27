US officials pledge sustained response to India’s COVID-19 crisis

Senior US officials on Tuesday pledged sustained support for India in dealing with its COVID-19 crisis and said the country was still at the “front-end” of the crisis.

White house National Security Council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell told a briefing call on the US response that President Joe Biden had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a phone call on Monday, “you let me know what you need and we will do it.”

Campbell said helping India respond to the crisis would take a sustained effort on the US part and Washington was committed to this.

The US State Department’s coordinator for global Covid response, Gayle Smith, added: “We all need to understand that we are still at the front-end of this. This hasn’t peaked yet.”

