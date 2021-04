WHO still in talks on Russia’s Sputnik vaccine but no date for review

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was still in discussions about the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and had not yet set a date to evaluate the shot’s clinical data for possible emergency use listing.

“On Sputnik, we are still waiting, we are still in the back-and-forth stage. So we don’t have a review meeting scheduled yet,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Sputnik V requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave. Technical staff highlighted “inherent risks” and serious defects, citing a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

India to receive first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 1

Experts from WHO, EMA to inspect Sputnik V vaccine manufacturing in May, says WHO

Russia aiming for herd immunity against COVID-19 by fall season: Putin