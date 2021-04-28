.
.
.
.
Language

India’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200,000 mark: Official data

Workers build new platforms to cremate bodies inside a crematorium, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Workers build new platforms to cremate bodies inside a crematorium, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

India’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200,000 mark: Official data

Followed Unfollow

AFP, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India’s coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 on Wednesday with more than 3,000 fatalities reported in 24 hours for the first time, official data showed.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 201,187 people have now died, 3,293 of them in the past day, according to health ministry data, although many experts suspect that the true toll is higher.

India has now reported 18 million infections, an increase of 360,000 in 24 hours, which is a new world record. This month alone the country has added almost six million new cases.

The explosion in cases, blamed in part on a new virus variant as well as mass political and religious events, has overwhelmed hospitals with dire shortages of beds, drugs and oxygen.

The crisis is particularly severe in New Delhi, with people dying outside packed hospitals where three people are often forced to share beds. Clinics have been running out of oxygen.

India has so far administered 150 million vaccine shots and from Saturday the programme will be expanded to include all adults, meaning 600 million more people will be eligible.

However, many states are warning that they have insufficient vaccine stocks and experts are calling on the government to prioritize vulnerable groups and badly hit areas.

Read more:

US officials pledge sustained response to India’s COVID-19 crisis

France will send ICU, medical aid to India to help with hospital supply shortages

Australia bans flights from India until May 15 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all
Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues
Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs
Saudi Arabia records 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths Saudi Arabia records 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More