No safety concerns, heart inflammation reports on Pfizer vaccine: UK regulator 

Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, London

There are no new safety concerns around the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and heart inflammation based on the rollout of the shot in Britain, the UK MHRA medicine regulator said on Wednesday, after cases of the condition in Israel.

“The MHRA is as aware of the reports of myocarditis under investigation in Israel. Based on our experience and safety monitoring in the UK, there is currently no new safety concerns raised regarding myocarditis,” a MHRA spokeswoman said.

The comment echoed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which said it had not seen a link between the shot and heart inflammation.

-Developing

