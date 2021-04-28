Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 867 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.

There are currently 9,892 active cases in the Kingdom, 1,298 of which are critical.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1062) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (13) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (867) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (398,454) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/yBOCVGVY9F — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 28, 2021

Wednesday’s numbers brought the total recoveries to 398,454, cases recorded since the beginning of the outbreak to 415,281 and the death toll to 6,935.

The majority of Wednesday’s cases were recorded in Riyadh and Makkah, accounting for 458 and 231 cases respectively.

