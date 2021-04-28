.
Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 867 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.

There are currently 9,892 active cases in the Kingdom, 1,298 of which are critical.

Wednesday’s numbers brought the total recoveries to 398,454, cases recorded since the beginning of the outbreak to 415,281 and the death toll to 6,935.

The majority of Wednesday’s cases were recorded in Riyadh and Makkah, accounting for 458 and 231 cases respectively.

