Tunisia imposes mandatory COVID-19 quarantine on visitors, extends closure of schools

Tunisia’s government said on Wednesday it will impose compulsory quarantine for a week on all visitors from May 3 and continue to suspend schools until May 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week one of the government’s scientific advisers warned the health system was on the brink of collapse, with between 90-110 new patients in need of hospitalization each day.

Tunisia has only about 500 intensive care beds.

