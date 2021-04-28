UAE records 1,710 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,710 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

In total, 1,580 people have now died from complications relating to the virus in the UAE.

Positive COVID-19 cases have reached a total of 516,301.

The UAE on Tuesday moved up in Bloomberg’s list of the COVID-19 resilient countries.

It is now considered the most-resilient country in the Arab world and eighth worldwide.

