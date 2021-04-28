.
.
.
.
Language

UAE records 1,710 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

A sign which reads in Arabic Ramadan Kareem is seen pictured in front of Burj Khalifa in downtown Dubai on May 31, 2017. (File photo: AFP)
A sign which reads in Arabic Ramadan Kareem is seen pictured in front of Burj Khalifa in downtown Dubai on May 31, 2017. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE records 1,710 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,710 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In total, 1,580 people have now died from complications relating to the virus in the UAE.

Positive COVID-19 cases have reached a total of 516,301.

The UAE on Tuesday moved up in Bloomberg’s list of the COVID-19 resilient countries.

It is now considered the most-resilient country in the Arab world and eighth worldwide.

Read more:

No safety concerns, heart inflammation reports on Pfizer vaccine: UK regulator

EU official warns of risks of disjointed COVID-19 vaccine records

Mexico to produce Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress
Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues
Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More