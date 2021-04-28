.
White House says it’s considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

Doses of Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen in a mass vaccination site supported by the federal government at the Miami Dade College North Campus in Miami, Florida, US, March 10, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
White House says it’s considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters

The White House is considering options for maximizing production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the world at the lowest cost, including backing a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights, but no decision has been made, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of different ways to do that. Right now, that’s one of the ways, but we have to assess what makes the most sense,” Psaki said, adding that US officials were also looking at whether it would be more effective to boost manufacturing in the US.

