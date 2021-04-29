.
.
.
.
Language

French cafes, cultural venues to reopen in stages from May 19, says Macron

A view shows the deserted Pont de Bir-Hakeim Bridge and the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus, in Paris, France. (Reuters)
A view shows the deserted Pont de Bir-Hakeim Bridge and the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus, in Paris, France. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

French cafes, cultural venues to reopen in stages from May 19, says Macron

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

French cafes, restaurants, cinemas and other cultural venues and businesses that have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic will reopen in several stages from May 19, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Museums, theatres, cinemas and concert halls will reopen on May 19, along with non-essential shops and outdoor seating at cafes and restaurants, Macron told regional French newspapers in a highly-anticipated announcement.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Cafes and restaurants will have to wait until June 9, however, to be allowed to serve clients indoors, he added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Macron also give a timetable for lifting an unpopular night-time curfew which has turned French cities into ghost towns after 7:00 pm.

Police officers make a routine check in restaurants to verify compliance with COVID-19 sanitary measures in Vincennes, near Paris, amid the coronavirus outbreak in France, on April 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Police officers make a routine check in restaurants to verify compliance with COVID-19 sanitary measures in Vincennes, near Paris, amid the coronavirus outbreak in France, on April 29, 2021. (Reuters)



He said that the curfew would be progressively eased -- to 9:00 pm on May 19 and 11:00 pm on June 9 -- before being fully lifted on June 30.
France is nearing the end of a third national lockdown imposed to try and tame a severe third wave of infections.

Some restrictions have already been relaxed in recent days.

Primary schools reopened on Monday after a three-week shutdown, with secondary schools to follow suit next week, when restrictions on travel around the country will also be lifted.

But the French had been particularly anxious to know when the cafes and museums that are central to French culture, and which have been closed since October 30, would reopen.

Macron said it was time to start “resuming our French-style way of life,” citing the need for “conviviality,” culture and sport.

But people needed to remain “careful and responsible,” he said.

Macron, who is expected to seek re-election next year, drew strong criticism for rejecting calls by medical experts to order a third national lockdown in late January to bring down a stubbornly high coronavirus caseload.

Two months later he finally relented, but the third confinement period was more relaxed than others.

In the interview with regional media he defended his handling of the health crisis.

“We were enlightened by science and took the decision to prioritize the human aspect above all,” he said.

Read more:

France reports rise in number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care

France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots

France will send ICU, medical aid to India to help with hospital supply shortages

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all
Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Flight tracking services record first flight between Israel and Syria Flight tracking services record first flight between Israel and Syria
Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: Reuters Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: Reuters
Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More