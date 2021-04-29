.
Saudi Arabia records 1,026 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths 

Young Saudi women sit in a cafe at Abha High City, as the summer season kicks off with health precautions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an effort to boost internal tourism after the pandemic in Abha, Saudi Arabia July 18, 2020. Picture taken July 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia confirmed 1,026 new COVID-19 cases, 1,055 recoveries and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry announced on Thursday.

There are now 9,852 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 1,312 of which are critical.

Thursday’s numbers brought the country’s death toll to 6,946, total recoveries to 399,509 and the total number of diagnosed cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak to 416,307.

The majority of Thursday’s newly recorded infections were found in Riyadh and Mecca, accounting for 441 and 233 respectively.

