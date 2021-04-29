Saudi Arabia records 1,026 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths 

Saudi Arabia confirmed 1,026 new COVID-19 cases, 1,055 recoveries and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry announced on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

There are now 9,852 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 1,312 of which are critical.

Thursday’s numbers brought the country’s death toll to 6,946, total recoveries to 399,509 and the total number of diagnosed cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak to 416,307.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1026) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (11) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1055) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (399,509) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/A26htdC5eR — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 29, 2021

The majority of Thursday’s newly recorded infections were found in Riyadh and Mecca, accounting for 441 and 233 respectively.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Prophet’s Mosque in Medina prepared to receive worshippers for last Ramadan days

Vision 2030: Saudi Arabia’s real capital and inexhaustible oil barrel