.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

A general view shows Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A general view shows Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, 1,803 recoveries and four deaths due to complications over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The numbers were determined after the country’s health authorities carried out 193,693 COVID-19 tests.

According to NCEMA figures, the UAE’s death toll sits at 1,580. The total recoveries increased to 497,140 and diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic mounted to 516,301.

There are currently 17,581 active coronavirus cases in the UAE.

Thursday’s numbers indicate a one-day increase from Wednesday’s 1,710 new cases and two deaths.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s vaccination campaign has been steady, with over 10.4 million doses already administered and the majority of the target group inoculated.

Read more:

UAE records 1,710 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Michangelo masterpiece David recreated in 3D-printed sculpture for Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai to offer COVID-19 vaccines to country representatives at Expo 2020

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all
Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Flight tracking services record first flight between Israel and Syria Flight tracking services record first flight between Israel and Syria
Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: Reuters Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: Reuters
Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More