UAE reports 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, 1,803 recoveries and four deaths due to complications over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Thursday.

The numbers were determined after the country’s health authorities carried out 193,693 COVID-19 tests.

The Ministry of Health conducts 193,693 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,961 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,803 recoveries and 4 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 29, 2021

According to NCEMA figures, the UAE’s death toll sits at 1,580. The total recoveries increased to 497,140 and diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic mounted to 516,301.

There are currently 17,581 active coronavirus cases in the UAE.

Thursday’s numbers indicate a one-day increase from Wednesday’s 1,710 new cases and two deaths.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s vaccination campaign has been steady, with over 10.4 million doses already administered and the majority of the target group inoculated.

