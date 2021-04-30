CEO says AstraZeneca didn’t overpromise on COVID-19 vaccine supplies

AstraZeneca’s chief executive said on Friday the drugmaker had not overpromised on its ability to supply COVID-19 vaccines around the world, as he defended big cuts in deliveries that prompted a lawsuit by the European Union.

Pascal Soriot told a media briefing that the company did its best to deliver as much as it could to the EU.

“We never overpromised, we communicated what we thought we would achieve at the time,” he said.

