.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 in UK: Thousands hit Liverpool rave in trial reopening from lockdown

Pedestrians walk over the Millennium Bridge in the City of London on April 29, 2021. (AFP)
Pedestrians walk over the Millennium Bridge in the City of London on April 29, 2021. (AFP)

COVID-19 in UK: Thousands hit Liverpool rave in trial reopening from lockdown

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Thousands of young people partied at a nightclub in Liverpool on Friday, part of a government-backed trial to restart mass audience events as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes further in England.

Around 3,000 revellers aged 18 to 20 danced to pounding music in a warehouse on the docks, in close contact with each other and without wearing masks, according to a Reuters witness.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Attendees at the evening event had to test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of the event.

"We're excited. We're all on the verge of tears ready to go in," a student called Josh told the BBC while queuing outside the venue.

The two-day event is part of a pilot scheme to see how more venues can be reopened safely. It also included a soccer cup final attended by 8,000 people on Sunday at London's Wembley stadium.

Researchers will accumulate data from these events to see how approaches to social distancing and ventilation affect the spread of the virus.

Non-essential retailers in England reopened on April 12 along with pubs and restaurants operating outdoors, and from May 17 restrictions will be lifted further to include indoor hospitality, performances and sporting events.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to lift the lockdown entirely in June.

While Britain has rolled out COVID-19 vaccines much faster than most of its European peers, it has recorded more than 127,000 COVID-19 deaths, the fifth-highest death toll globally.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK relaxes rules with pubs open and shopping sprees and haircuts planned

UK denies report that PM said ‘let the bodies pile high’ to avoid COVID-19 lockdown

Crowds gather in London to protest against remaining UK COVID-19 rules

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Top Content
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’ Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’
Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river
Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80 Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80
First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More