.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations decline in Brazil: WHO

A nurse prepares a dose of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine produced by Butantan, the largest vaccine producer in Brazil, at a vaccination centre against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, mounted at the Public Planetarium in Rio de Janeiro, on March 31, 2021. (AFP)
A nurse prepares a dose of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine produced by Butantan, the largest vaccine producer in Brazil, at a vaccination centre against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, mounted at the Public Planetarium in Rio de Janeiro, on March 31, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations decline in Brazil: WHO

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have started declining after four weeks of slowing infections in Brazil, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

“Cases have now declined for four weeks in a row, and hospitalizations and deaths are also declining. This is good news and we hope this trend continues,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Still, he described a severe situation in the country, which this week became the second to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States.

“Since the beginning of November, Brazil has experienced an acute crisis, with increasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, including among younger people. During April, intensive care units have been at almost full capacity across the country,” he said.

Read more:

Russia says Brazil’s decision not to import Sputnik V vaccine politically motivated

Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

Oil prices rise, bullish demand outlook forecast offsets India COVID concerns

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Top Content
At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’ Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80 Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80
First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India
How India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive crumbled and left a country in chaos How India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive crumbled and left a country in chaos
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More