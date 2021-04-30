.
India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 386,452

People carry the body of Laeeq Ahmed, 67, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People carry the body of Laeeq Ahmed, 67, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Bengaluru

India posted a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452 on Friday, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total case load since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally.

In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.

