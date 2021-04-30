.
.
.
.
Language

New Zealanders face mental health, economic challenges in COVID-19 pandemic recovery

Motorists queue at the Otara testing station after a positive COVID-19 coronavirus case was reported in the community as the city enters a level 3 lockdown in Auckland on February 15, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Motorists queue at the Otara testing station after a positive COVID-19 coronavirus case was reported in the community as the city enters a level 3 lockdown in Auckland on February 15, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

New Zealanders face mental health, economic challenges in COVID-19 pandemic recovery

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Wellington

Published: Updated:

New Zealanders are still reporting negative impacts on mental health and income from the coronavirus pandemic, despite living in one of the world’s few countries to have largely returned to normal.

The Pacific island nation, which has had only about 2,200 cases and 26 deaths in a population of five million, enforced strict lockdowns and social distancing rules that helped to virtually eliminate the virus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

But it’s now undergoing what economists call a ‘K-shaped’ recovery in which wealth inequalities are widening, compounded by surging property prices and a housing shortage.

The survey, released to Reuters, shows 46 percent of New Zealanders said they or a household member had trouble sleeping because of the spread of COVID-19, higher than the 43 percent recorded by the survey in June-July last year. About 40 percent continue to say they feel depressed.

“As one of the very few countries in the world that is largely back to ‘normal’, we would have expected mental health to improve,” said Jagadish Thaker, senior lecturer at the School of Communication, Journalism & Marketing at Massey University in Wellington, who published the report.

“But our survey shows that a substantial proportion of the public is still struggling with economic and mental health issues.”

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and New Zealand's health department director-general Ashley Bloomfield (R) take part in a press conference about the COVID-19 coronavirus at Parliament in Wellington on June 8, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and New Zealand's health department director-general Ashley Bloomfield (R) take part in a press conference about the COVID-19 coronavirus at Parliament in Wellington on June 8, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

The findings highlight the lasting impact of the pandemic on people’s lives, raising concerns about other nations suffering a more severe crisis

One in five who participated in the survey said they or a household member lost income from a job or business, while nearly one in nine said they or a family member lost a job or have filed for unemployment benefits, showing little improvement from last year.

The survey found poorer ethnic minorities were disproportionately affected, with Māori, Pasifika, and Asians two to three times more likely to have lost a job and filed for employment benefits.

“Together, these findings suggest that government should increase momentum on policies supporting individuals and communities most impacted by COVID-19,” Thaker said.

Failure to do so could mean Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will squander much deserved international recognition from tackling the spread of COVID-19, he added.

New Zealand will hand down its annual budget on May 20, which is expected to focus on tackling COVID-19 and its impact. The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report was based on a survey of 1,083 New Zealanders between February 15 and March 6, and is yet to be made public.

Read more:

New Zealand expects Australia ‘travel bubble’ to stay open despite new COVID-19 case

A third of coronavirus survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: Study

New Zealand trials ‘early warning’ COVID-19 virus app at border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’ Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’
NATO official says withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has begun NATO official says withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has begun
Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80 Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80
At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival
New York city aims to ‘fully reopen’ on July 1, says Mayor Bill de Blasio New York city aims to ‘fully reopen’ on July 1, says Mayor Bill de Blasio
British medicine regulator cites 41 more blood clot reports following AstraZeneca jab British medicine regulator cites 41 more blood clot reports following AstraZeneca jab
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More