Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested 27 people in the city of Medina for not following quarantine rules after testing positive for COVID-19, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

“Preliminary legal measures have been taken against them, in preparation for their referral to the Public Prosecutor,” SPA said.

Not quarantining after testing positive for the virus in Saudi Arabia is considered a violation of the precautionary and preventive measures taken to fight the pandemic, according to authorities.

Anyone who violates these measures could face up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 200,000 riyals ($53,000), according to the provisions and penalties for violators.

In case the offense is repeated, penalties and the jail sentence could be doubled, according to SPA.





Saudi Arabia has confirmed 417,363 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with 400,580 recoveries as of April 30. The death toll remained relatively low at 6,957.



The Kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

