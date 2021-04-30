Saudi Arabia confirms over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,056 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 417,363, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The majority of new cases were detected in the city of Riyadh with a total of 446, the city of Mecca had 253 while the Eastern region saw 136 new cases.

An additional 1,071 people also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 400,580.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,957 after 11 people died due to COVID-19-related complications.

The Kingdom's interior ministry warned last week that it would re-impose preventative measures like lockdowns and closing off cities and neighborhoods if the public continues to ignore rules.

“Despite the efforts made by our rational government, which made the public’s health a priority and the continuous warnings from the concerned authorities to adhere to the precautionary health measures that protect society from the pandemic and prevent its spread, we still see those who are lax in not adhering to them,” said Talal al-Shalhoub, a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry.

The Kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states except for diplomats and medical practitioners.

