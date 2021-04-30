UAE reports 1,974 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,974 new COVID-19 cases, 1,836 recoveries and three deaths over the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Friday.

The country’s health authorities determined Friday’s figures after carrying out 204,093 COVID-19 tests.

The Ministry of Health conducts 204,093 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,974 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,836 recoveries and 3 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 30, 2021

The UAE’s active coronavirus cases have increased to 17,870 and total recoveries to 500,799, according to NCEMA figures. The country’s death toll mounted to 1,587 and diagnosed COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 520,236.

Friday’s figures indicate a slight one-day increase in the number of cases from Thursday’s 1,961.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s inoculation drive has been gaining a lot of traction, with over 10.46 million doses already administered.

