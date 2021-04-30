.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 1,974 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

A boat sails in front of the Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) ferris wheel located on the Bluewaters island in the Gulf city of Dubai, on May 28, 2020. (AFP)
A boat sails in front of the Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) ferris wheel located on the Bluewaters island in the Gulf city of Dubai, on May 28, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 1,974 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,974 new COVID-19 cases, 1,836 recoveries and three deaths over the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s health authorities determined Friday’s figures after carrying out 204,093 COVID-19 tests.

The UAE’s active coronavirus cases have increased to 17,870 and total recoveries to 500,799, according to NCEMA figures. The country’s death toll mounted to 1,587 and diagnosed COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 520,236.

Friday’s figures indicate a slight one-day increase in the number of cases from Thursday’s 1,961.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s inoculation drive has been gaining a lot of traction, with over 10.46 million doses already administered.

Read more:

Dubai airport passenger traffic down 67.8 percent in Q1 of 2021

UAE: Biggest mosaic Emirati flag added to Guinness World Records

UAE reports 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Top Content
At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’ Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’
NATO official says withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has begun NATO official says withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has begun
Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80 Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80
First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India
How India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive crumbled and left a country in chaos How India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive crumbled and left a country in chaos
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More