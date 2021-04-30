.
.
.
.
Language

US 'evaluating' WTO proposals to ease patent protection rules on vaccines: Official

Employees are at work at the factory of US multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Puurs. (AFP)
Employees are at work at the factory of US multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Puurs. (AFP)

US 'evaluating' WTO proposals to ease patent protection rules on vaccines: Official

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Washington is working with WTO members to ensure "equitable" access to Covid-19 vaccines, a US trade official said Friday, but stopped short of signaling a commitment to waiving patent protections.

Speaking as the WTO was holding another meeting in Geneva to seek waivers to intellectual property rights that would allow poor countries faster access to the coronavirus jabs, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a report that it is "evaluating the efficacy of proposals" in the multilateral bodies.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The push to ease up on patent protections is being led by South Africa and India. The latter country is being ravaged by a surge in infections, with another 385,000 new cases reported over the past 24 hours -- a global record -- and almost 3,500 deaths, according to official data.

But the United States has yet to agree, though a senior USTR official told reporters, "The top priority of the United States is saving lives and ending the pandemic."

"We are working with our global partners to explore pragmatic and effective steps to surge production and equitable distribution of vaccines," the official said.

USTR Katherine Tai has met in recent weeks with executives from vaccine manufacturers Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca as well as tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates to discuss the issue.

Newly-installed WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has made the vaccine issue a top priority and brought together stakeholders to thrash out a solution, including her proposal for a temporary waiver.

But the powerful US Chamber of Commerce on Friday pushed back against "the mistaken belief that IP rights can be a barrier to access for COVID-19 vaccines."

"Let me be clear: IP rights help -- they don't hinder -- access to innovation by enabling long-term investments," the chamber's Senior Vice President Patrick Kilbride said in a statement.

The White House said Friday the United States now has 100 million people fully vaccinated.

Of the more than 835 million vaccine doses administered as of April 15, 48 percent have been in high-income countries, and just 0.1 percent have been administered in the 29 lowest-income countries, according to AFP calculations.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Back India, South Africa plea to waive vaccine IP rules: Senators urge Biden

Former leaders urge US to waive vaccine intellectual property rules

WHO says it is against ‘vaccine passports’ for international travel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Top Content
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’ Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’
Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river
Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80 Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80
First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More