US to ban travelers from India after COVID-19 variants, surge in infections

The United States will begin banning non-US citizens flying in from India due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases and new variants of COVID-19, the White House said Friday.

“On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Administration will restrict travel from India starting immediately,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Beginning May 4, the new restrictions will come into effect.

“The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India,” Psaki said.