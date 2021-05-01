.
.
.
.
Language

Pakistan to slash inbound international flights to curb COVID-19 cases

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane arrives at the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo: Reuters)
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane arrives at the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Pakistan to slash inbound international flights to curb COVID-19 cases

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Islamabad

Published: Updated:

Pakistan plans to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 percent of current numbers to curb rising COVID-19 cases, the official body overseeing the country’s pandemic response said on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May,” said the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which oversees the government’s pandemic response, on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear which routes and air carriers would be affected.

The NCOC added the decision would be reviewed on May 18.

Pakistan has seen record deaths in recent days from the coronavirus, and stricter restrictions on movement and gathering in public are planned for the upcoming Eid holiday. Officials are worried the country’s health care system, already under strain, could reach breaking point if more contagious variants of the virus begin to spread, as has happened in neighboring India.

On Saturday authorities reported 4,696 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 146 deaths from the disease.

Read more:

Hospital fire kills 15 COVID-19 patients in western India

Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Top Content
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river
Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah
Car bomb kills at least 30, injures dozens in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province Car bomb kills at least 30, injures dozens in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province
Next major war will be 'very different': US defense secretary Next major war will be 'very different': US defense secretary
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More