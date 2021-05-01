UAE reports 1,712 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,712 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the UAE has now reached 1,591.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 521,948 positive cases have been reported.

In the last 24 hours the UAE has administered 62,366 coronavirus vaccines.

The UAE has seen one of the world’s most comprehensive vaccination programs, having administered 10,609,950 doses in total according to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 1,048 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi influencer jailed and account deleted after speeding video

UAE: Biggest mosaic Emirati flag added to Guinness World Records