UAE reports 1,712 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in 24 hours

General view of Dubai Marina in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,712 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the UAE has now reached 1,591.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 521,948 positive cases have been reported.

In the last 24 hours the UAE has administered 62,366 coronavirus vaccines.

The UAE has seen one of the world’s most comprehensive vaccination programs, having administered 10,609,950 doses in total according to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

