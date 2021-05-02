.
Oman bans commercial activity, imposes COVID-19 curfew between May 8 and May 15

An aerial view of Muscat, the capital of Oman. (Reuters)
Oman bans commercial activity, imposes COVID-19 curfew between May 8 and May 15

Reuters

Oman will ban the movement of people and vehicles from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. from May 8 until May 15, the state news agency said on Sunday, citing the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus.

Oman will also ban commercial activity all day during the same period, except for food stores, gas stations, health institutions, and pharmacies. Delivery services for all goods were also exempt.

Oman has recorded a total of 195,807 coronavirus cases. The number of deaths reached 2,043.

