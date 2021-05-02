Saudi Arabia has provided 9.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines so far: Health minister

Saudi Arabia’s health minister, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, said during his speech in a dialog session about what has been achieved in Vision 2030, that the Kingdom has come close to providing 9.5 million vaccines, stressing on the importance of the quality of vaccines, not the quantity.

Al-Rabiah added that the health transformation program focuses on developing the sector.

“There have been great achievements since the launch of the Vision 2030 programs, with regard to the health sector. Citizens used to struggle to get an appointment, but through Sehaty application this problem ended, as many remote services are provided. We receive 14,000 calls per day, medical services are provided remotely, and over 30,000 people receive electronic prescriptions, and 200,000 people are requesting daily to register for the coronavirus vaccination," he added.

Al-Rabiah pointed out that the Wasfaty program has so far provided about 12.5 million prescriptions within 5 years.

Regarding the health facilities that will be privatized, al-Rabiah assured that all of its employees will keep their jobs and may even improve their salaries.

Vision 2030

The Saudi Council of Economic and Development Affairs recently reviewed what had been achieved so far by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 five years after its launch, which focused during the five years on establishing an enabling infrastructure, building institutional and legislative structures, setting public policies, and enabling initiatives, while announcing that the focus in its next phase will be on following up implementation, advancing achievement, and further enhancing the citizen’s and private sector participation.

Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, the rate of foreign investment flows outside the Kingdom had decreased by 58 percent since 2015, while foreign direct investment flows into Saudi Arabia had grown to reach 17.625 billion riyals, an increase of 331 percent from 5.321 billion riyals before the launch of the vision. These initiatives also included the launch of projects that contribute to the welfare of society, providing jobs and attracting international investments, prominently NEOM, Qiddiya, the Red Sea projects, and others.

