Saudi Arabia reports 937 new COVID-19 cases, eleven deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 937 new COVID-19 cases and eleven coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom has now recorded a total of 419,348 positive cases and 6,979 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia’s vaccination drive is nearing the 10 million dose mark with 9.5 million inoculations having been administered.

All land, sea, and air borders will be opened to Saudi citizens on May 17, the Ministry of the Interior announced Sunday.

Citizens who have received two vaccine shots or one shot at least two weeks before traveling, those under 18, and those who have recovered from the virus within the last six months will be allowed to travel.

Travel in and out of the country has been mostly banned since March 2020 when the virus began spreading across the world.

