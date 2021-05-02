Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 Tawakkalna application exceeds 20 million users

Saudi Arabia’s “Tawakkalna” application, the official application approved by the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of the coronavirus, has exceeded 20 million users, with three million users having joined in the past two months, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

“The Tawakkalna application is a major participant in the Kingdom’s success in managing the coronavirus crisis and limiting its spread, which makes downloading and activating it an urgent necessity,” SPA reported.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The app was launched in May by Saudi Arabia to initially manage issue permits to government and private entities during the curfew in place at the time. The application was developed through the close cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

According to SPA, Tawakkalna is a pioneering experiment towards enabling digital transformation to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as it works to support government agencies and enable them to achieve their goals by developing advanced technologies.

The app continues to add many governmental services as it aims to be a comprehensive national application that contains all the services that citizens, residents, and visitors need for their daily lives.

Its services cover health, education, Hajj and Umrah, permits, previews of driving licenses, insurance, passports, among other services.

