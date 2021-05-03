Algeria finds first cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

Algeria has detected its first cases of the coronavirus variant first discovered in India, state research center Pasteur Institute said on Monday.

Six cases of the variant have been confirmed in the coastal province of Tipaza, some 70 km (43.75 miles) west of the capital, Algiers, it said in a statement.

Algeria has announced in April that ot will start producing Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in September in partnership with Moscow, and part of the production will be intended for African countries, the pharmaceutical industry minister said.

On Monday, India recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases and 3,417 deaths as a catastrophic surge sweeps through the country.

