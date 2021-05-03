.
.
.
.
Language

Algeria finds first cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

An Algerian worshipper gets his temperature checked before entering a mosque to perform the Friday prayers in the capital Algiers. (AFP)
A file photo shows an Algerian worshipper gets his temperature checked before entering a mosque to perform the Friday prayers in the capital Algiers. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Algeria finds first cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Algeria has detected its first cases of the coronavirus variant first discovered in India, state research center Pasteur Institute said on Monday.

Six cases of the variant have been confirmed in the coastal province of Tipaza, some 70 km (43.75 miles) west of the capital, Algiers, it said in a statement.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Algeria has announced in April that ot will start producing Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in September in partnership with Moscow, and part of the production will be intended for African countries, the pharmaceutical industry minister said.

On Monday, India recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases and 3,417 deaths as a catastrophic surge sweeps through the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid coronavirus crisis

Algeria will start producing Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in September

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies
Top Content
Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul
US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon
Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran
Saudi King Salman issues decree appointing new economy minister, special adviser Saudi King Salman issues decree appointing new economy minister, special adviser
US denies Iran state media report on prisoner swap deal for $7 bln frozen oil funds US denies Iran state media report on prisoner swap deal for $7 bln frozen oil funds
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More