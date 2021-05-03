.
Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid, including oxygen equipment to India

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries an oxygen cylinder into the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Coronavirus

Reuters

Israel will begin sending emergency medical aid, including badly needed oxygen equipment, to India on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said, to help fight the world’s biggest COVID-19 surge.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said a series of flights throughout the week would carry aid that included thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, as well as respirators, medications and other medical equipment.

“The extension of emergency assistance is an expression of the deep friendship between our countries in India’s time of need,” the statement quoted Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as saying.

International aid has poured into India in response to the crisis as the country’s health system struggles to cope under the weight of new COVID-19 cases, with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen.

