Jordan reopens border posts with Saudi Arabia, Syria after COVID-19 forced closure

A helicopter is seen next to the Jordanian flag during the Eager Lion military exercise at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman. (File Photo: Reuters)
A helicopter is seen next to the Jordanian flag during the Eager Lion military exercise at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman. (File Photo: Reuters)
AFP

Jordan reopened Monday two border posts closed nine months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic -- one with Saudi Arabia, the other with Syria -- the interior ministry said.

But there are strict limits on the numbers allowed in each day and travelers are required to be in possession of a negative PCR test, before taking an additional test upon arrival in Jordan.

Two hundred people per day will be allowed in from Saudi Arabia through the Al-Omari post, and 150 people from Syria through the Jaber crossing, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Jordanian authorities had closed the two posts in August, after staff became infected with coronavirus.

The Jaber post -- called Nassib on the Syrian side -- had only reopened in 2018 after being closed for several years due to Syria’s civil war.

Jordan has recorded a reduction in its coronavirus caseload in recent weeks.

On Monday, it detected 1,272 new cases and 28 deaths, down from 9,269 and around 110 deaths on March 22.

