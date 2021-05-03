.
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad

Repatriated Kuwaitis from Amman, wearing protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), prepare their luggage while arriving at Kuwait Airport, Kuwait April 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Kuwaiti citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be able to travel abroad from May 22, the information ministry said on Monday, citing a decision by Kuwait’s cabinet.

The ban does not include people in age groups ineligible to receive vaccinations. A previous directive banning the entry of non-Kuwaitis into the Gulf state still stands, the statement said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

New daily COVID-19 cases in Kuwait have risen since the start of the year and are now hovering between 1,300 and 1,500 a day.

Kuwait has registered more than 276,500 cases in total.

The country suspended flights from India 10 days ago following a surge in infections there.

