.
.
.
.
Language

One in two people globally lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Research

People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, US. (File photo: Reuters)
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, US. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

One in two people globally lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Research

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

One in two people worldwide saw their earnings drop due to the coronavirus, with people in low-income countries particularly hard hit by job losses or cuts to their working hours, research showed on Monday.

US-based polling company Gallup, which surveyed 300,000 people across 117 countries, found that half of those with jobs earned less because of COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. This translated to 1.6 billion adults globally, it said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Worldwide, these percentages ranged from a high of 76 percent in Thailand to a low of 10 percent in Switzerland,” said researchers in a statement.

In Bolivia, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, Indonesia, Honduras and Ecuador, more than 70 percent people polled said they took home less than before global health crisis. In the US, this figure dropped to 34 percent.

The COVID-19 crisis has hit workers across the world, particularly women, who are over-represented in low-paid precarious sectors such as retail, tourism and food services.

A woman stands by the entrance to a job center in east London (File photo).
A woman stands by the entrance to a job center in east London (File photo).

A study by the international charity Oxfam on Thursday said the pandemic had cost women around the world $800 billion in lost income.

The Gallup poll found that more than half of those surveyed said they temporarily stopped working at their job or business - translating to about 1.7 billion adults globally.

In 57 countries including India, Zimbabwe, the Philippines, Kenya, Bangladesh, El Salvador, more than 65 percent of respondents said they stopped working for a time.

Countries where people were least likely to say they stopped working were predominantly developed, high-income countries.

Fewer than one in 10 of those who had jobs in Austria, Switzerland and Germany said they had stopped working temporarily. In the US, the figure was 39 percent, research showed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The poll also showed that one in three people surveyed lost their job or business due to the pandemic - translating into just over one billion people globally.

These figures also varied across nations with lower income countries such as the Philippines, Kenya and Zimbabwe showing more than 60 percent of respondents lost their jobs or businesses, compared to 3 percent in Switzerland and 13 percent in the US.

Read more:

Eurozone economy enters double-dip recession in first quarter

UK unemployment rate dips to 5.0 percent: Official data

Indian economy shrinks 7.7 pct in fiscal 2020-21 amid coronavirus pandemic: Survey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids
Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security
Top Content
US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon
Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry
Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released by Iran after military debt paid: State media Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released by Iran after military debt paid: State media
Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran
US denies Iran state media report on prisoner swap deal for $7 bln frozen oil funds US denies Iran state media report on prisoner swap deal for $7 bln frozen oil funds
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More