Saudi Arabia reports 13 COVID-19 deaths and 953 new cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 953 new COVID-19 cases and 13 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest figures bring the country’s total death toll from COVID-19 to 6,992. Meanwhile, 1,038 people recovered from the virus.

A total of 420,301 COVID-19 infections have now been reported in Saudi Arabia.

It was announced on Sunday that Saudi citizens who have received two vaccination shots or one shot in the past six weeks will be able to travel.

Those who have recovered from the coronavirus within six months and those under 18 years old will also be allowed to travel, the interior ministry said.

Read more:

Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad

Saudi Arabia could ease fiscal adjustment to support recovery from pandemic: IMF

Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry