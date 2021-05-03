.
Saudi Arabia reports 13 COVID-19 deaths and 953 new cases in 24 hours

An aerial view shows deserted streets in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on April 21, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has reported 953 new COVID-19 cases and 13 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The latest figures bring the country’s total death toll from COVID-19 to 6,992. Meanwhile, 1,038 people recovered from the virus.

A total of 420,301 COVID-19 infections have now been reported in Saudi Arabia.

It was announced on Sunday that Saudi citizens who have received two vaccination shots or one shot in the past six weeks will be able to travel.

Those who have recovered from the coronavirus within six months and those under 18 years old will also be allowed to travel, the interior ministry said.

