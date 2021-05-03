.
.
.
.
Language

Turkish police remove followers of Islamist figure from mosques

Turkish police officers check the passports of a group of Russian tourists at Ortakoy square during a nation-wide weekend curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul, Turkey February 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Turkish police officers check the passports of a group of Russian tourists at Ortakoy square during a nation-wide weekend curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul, Turkey February 28, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkish police remove followers of Islamist figure from mosques

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkish authorities forcibly removed followers of an Islamist figure from three mosques in southern Turkey, saying their prayer gatherings were a provocation against COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Footage showed police scuffling with a group of people in a mosque in the province of Gaziantep on Sunday and forcibly taking them out, while some yelled: “We are reading the Quran.” One officer could be seen using pepper spray.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Turkey has imposed a full lockdown until mid-May to try to cut rates of COVID-19 infection which have soared in recent weeks.

Prayer in mosques is not prohibited under the measures, but authorities in Gaziantep said the groups were trying to confine themselves in the mosques for the final days of Ramadan without prior permission.

The Gaziantep governor’s office said on Monday that the 76 people who entered the three mosques had previous terrorism investigations launched against them.

It said police had detained them after they engaged in civil disobedience and started swearing, adding that judicial processes were launched for threatening and insulting behavior and for violating the lockdown.

“The people carrying out this provocation are followers of (religious leader) Alparslan Kuytul who have been investigated numerous times previously on terrorism charges and their aim is not worship but civil disobedience,” the governor’s office said.

Kuytul, who was arrested in 2018 and tried on terrorism-related charges but was acquitted last year, said on his Twitter account that the members of his group had purely sought to worship and were not engaging in provocation.

The governor’s office said the officer who used pepper spray inside the mosque had been suspended.

Turkey has imposed a full lockdown from April 29 until May 17, as daily coronavirus cases surged to new record highs.

Read more:

US screens 1.63 mln people at airports as travel picks up after COVID-19 downturn

Saudi Arabia reports 13 COVID-19 deaths and 953 new cases in 24 hours

Denmark drops Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots from vaccination program

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies
Top Content
Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul
US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon
Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry
UK downplays Iran state media report saying Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released UK downplays Iran state media report saying Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran
Saudi King Salman issues decree appointing new economy minister, special adviser Saudi King Salman issues decree appointing new economy minister, special adviser
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More