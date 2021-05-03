US screens 1.63 mln people at airports as travel picks up after COVID-19 downturn

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at US airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

The number of US air travelers is still about 35 percent lower than the same date in 2019, down about one million travelers, TSA said.

By comparison, just 170,000 people were screened at US airports on the same day in May 2020.

US airlines have been adding more flights, anticipating rising summer travel demand.

