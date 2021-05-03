.
.
.
.
Language

US screens 1.63 mln people at airports as travel picks up after COVID-19 downturn

A family wears face masks as they pass security at Terminal A of IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport amid the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, US, July 21, 2020. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)
A family wears face masks as they pass security at Terminal A of IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport amid the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, US, July 21, 2020. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)
Coronavirus

US screens 1.63 mln people at airports as travel picks up after COVID-19 downturn

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at US airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

The number of US air travelers is still about 35 percent lower than the same date in 2019, down about one million travelers, TSA said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

By comparison, just 170,000 people were screened at US airports on the same day in May 2020.

US airlines have been adding more flights, anticipating rising summer travel demand.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US eases Israel travels advisory rating to ‘Level 3’

World airline body IATA calls on governments to stimulate travel to help recovery

Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies
Top Content
Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul
US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon
Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry
UK downplays Iran state media report saying Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released UK downplays Iran state media report saying Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran
Saudi King Salman issues decree appointing new economy minister, special adviser Saudi King Salman issues decree appointing new economy minister, special adviser
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More